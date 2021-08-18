‘We’ve done a good job.’ Here’s where TCU football stands on its COVID vaccination rate

TCU’s football team hits the field for fall camp going into the 2021 season. amccoy@star-telegram.com

TCU football is nearing 90% vaccination, coach Gary Patterson said on Wednesday.

Patterson estimated that only 15 people within the program have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, including fewer than 10 players on the 85-man scholarship roster.

Patterson said the program continues to educate the players and staff on the vaccine.

“We’ve done a good job on all of that stuff,” Patterson said. “Some of the (unvaccinated reasons) is family, some of it is health history. We didn’t force anybody. It’s all about understanding the pros and cons of what’s going on.”

Patterson said only one player, freshman tight end D’Andre Rogers, tested positive for COVID-19 when the team arrived on campus for fall camp. Rogers has completed his quarantine and returned to practice recently, Patterson said.

Patterson went on to say that he is in favor of the Big 12’s new policy on teams forfeiting games if they can’t compete, whether it’s due to COVID-19 or any other reason.

“Probably should’ve been that way last year,” he said.

In 2020, the Big 12’s policy was to reschedule games or declare a no contest instead of a loss.

The Big 12 managed to play the majority of its football games last season during the pandemic. More than half of the league (six out of 10 teams) played all nine conference games including TCU. The other four played eight conference games.

Injury updates

On the injury front, junior wide receiver Mikel Barkley is expected to miss a significant amount of time with a leg injury, Patterson said. Barkley had been having a good camp.

Barkley played in every game last season, including four starts. He finished with seven receptions for 33 yards.

Another wide receiver, Chase Curtis, is also dealing with an injury. Curtis played in the final three games last season, getting most of his snaps on special teams. He tied for the team lead with four special teams tackles.

Fans also might remember Curtis coming in to run a play out of the “wildcat” formation in the regular-season finale against Louisiana Tech.

Defensive tackle George Ellis has also been out due to injury.

Among players missing Wednesday’s scrimmage with various issues included linebacker Jamoi Hodge, defensive end Khari Coleman and wide receivers Quincy Brown and Marcel Brooks. Defensive backs Noah Daniels and C.J. Ceasar are also working their way back from injuries.

In positive news, running back Daimarqua Foster has returned to practice as have defensive tackles Corey Bethley and Jaquaze Sorrells. Bethley took more reps than usual Wednesday as TCU gets him back into game shape after he sustained a season-ending injury in the fourth game last season.

Overall, considering the team is two weeks into camp, Patterson described the health of the team as “pretty decent.”