TCU football is in the ‘receiving votes’ category as AP releases preseason poll

TCU football is receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. Bob Booth

TCU football will open the season unranked for the third consecutive season.

The Horned Frogs are in the “receiving votes” category in both the Associated Press and USA Today coaches preseason polls. The AP released its poll on Monday, while the coaches’ poll came out last week.

Alabama is the top-ranked team going into the 2021 season, according to the AP poll. Oklahoma checks in at No. 2 followed by Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia. Texas A&M is No. 6 and Iowa State is No. 7. Along with OU and Iowa State, the only other Big 12 school ranked in the Top 25 is Texas (No. 22) in the AP poll.

Oklahoma State, TCU and West Virginia all received votes. TCU was ranked as high as No. 19 by one voter, Kellis Robinett, who covers Kansas State for The Wichita Eagle and The Kansas City Star. The Frogs were not ranked by 47 voters.

Being unranked is not necessarily a bad sign for the Horned Frogs.

They were unranked going into the 2014 season before going 12-1, winning the Peach Bowl and finishing the year No. 3. TCU was also unranked in the 2017 preseason poll but went 11-3 that season and finished No. 9 in the country.

The last time TCU entered the season ranked was 2018 when it was No. 16 in the AP preseason poll. The Frogs ended up going 7-6 that season, highlighted by a victory in the Cheez-It Bowl.

TCU opens the season against Duquesne on Sept. 4. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.