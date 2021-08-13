TCU football’s 2022 recruiting class receives boost, landing a four-star wide receiver

TCU Superforg gets ready to start a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the TCU Horned Frogs 37-34. Special to the Star-Telegram

TCU football jumped up 10 spots on Friday in 247Sports’ national rankings for 2022 recruiting classes.

Why? DJ Allen, a four-star wide receiver out of Gladewater, announced his intentions to play for the Horned Frogs. Allen made the announcement on his Twitter page.

Along with TCU, Allen’s final-four list included USC, Baylor and Arkansas.

Allen is the highest-rated commit for the Frogs’ class to date. The only other four-star commit is wide receiver Matthew Golden out of Klein Cain.

Allen is ranked as the No. 198 overall player in the country and No. 29 receiver prospect, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He had 59 catches for 1,316 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.

Allen is known for his speed, running a 10.92-second 100-meter at the Texas Class 3A state meet. His personal-best in the 100-meter is 10.82 seconds.

With his commitment, TCU moved from No. 72 in 247Sports’ overall team rankings to No. 62. The Frogs also moved up to No. 7 overall in the Big 12 rankings.

Allen is the second commitment in as many days for TCU. Everman offensive lineman Seth Martin committed to the Frogs on Thursday.

Overall, TCU’s class has nine commits to date.

This year’s team is in the midst of preseason camp with the season opener set for Sept. 4 against Duquesne. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.