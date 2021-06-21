TCU football lands its second commit for the 2022 recruiting class

Matthew Golden isn’t shying away from the type of impact he believes he can make at TCU.

The latest commit to TCU football’s 2022 class feels he’ll bring similar traits to the wide receiver corps as Jalen Reagor and Taye Barber in recent years.

I’m just one person , on my hustle, my whole family could be rich . pic.twitter.com/2ITGTe60yy — ︎ (@MatthewGolden_2) June 21, 2021

“I’m a dog,” Golden said. “Anywhere I go, I’m going to play my best and I’m going to do what I do. I’m going to make a good impression of myself when I get on the field and play my game. There’s a lot of people who don’t know who I am, but football is the only thing I’ve got.”

With that being said, Golden feels like his ranking and profile will only increase going into his senior season at Klein Cain High School. As of now, he’s a three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 55 receiver in the country, according to 247Sports.

Golden has put up solid numbers the past two seasons. As a sophomore in 2019, he had 50 catches for 799 yards and 13 touchdowns. As a junior in 2020, he had 43 catches for 1,027 yards and seven TDs. He sees bigger things on the horizon.

“I feel like this upcoming season is going to be my best season,” Golden said.

Golden said his current height/ weight is 6 feet, 190 pounds. Along with his football numbers, Golden has impressed in track and field. He ran a 10.9-second 100-meter dash this past spring and had a long jump of 21 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

At TCU, Golden feels he’ll be able to play outside or inside in the offense. He feels he can get open from either position by using his speed.

“It doesn’t really matter,” he said. “I know I can get open anywhere on the field.”

Golden praised TCU’s offense for being “receiver friendly” and liked the coaching staff when he visited campus earlier this month. Golden joins Choctaw (Oklahoma) High School offensive lineman Cade McConnell as 2022 commits for the Frogs.

Along with TCU, Golden had offers from schools including SMU, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Houston and Colorado.

Jeremy Clark, a recruiting expert and publisher of Horned Frog Blitz, called the commitment of Golden a “steal” for the Frogs.

“I firmly believe he will end up being one of the higher ranked receivers in the state by the time it’s all said and done,” Clark said. “He’s put up big numbers the past two seasons and will likely put up his best season in 2021. With the Frogs losing three slots at the conclusion of the 2021 season, Golden will have a chance to compete early in his career.”

TCU opens its 2021 season against Duquesne on Sept. 4.