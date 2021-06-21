TCU alum Ronnie Baker qualifies for Tokyo Olympics in 100 meters

Former TCU sprinter Ronnie Baker, left, qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday night. AP

A TCU alum has a chance to earn the prestigious ‘world’s fastest man’ title next month at the Tokyo Olympics.

Ronnie Baker punched his ticket to the Summer Games by running a personal-best 9.85 seconds in the finals of the 100 meters on Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials. That was good for second-place and a spot on the U.S. Olympic team.

This is the first Olympic team Baker has made.

“Not hit me yet,” Baker told reporters afterward. “A weight lifted off my shoulders, and with God’s help, I am here. I can’t wait to compete on a big stage. There is a place where I want to be and a place I am now. God comes in and puts the pieces together. He is the biggest part of me being here.”

Every runner who qualified at the U.S. in the 100 meters has Texas ties. The winner, Trayvon Bromell, went to Baylor. The third-place finisher, Fred Kerley, is from Taylor High School and Texas A&M. Bromell ran the 100 meters in 9.80 seconds, while Kerley ran it in 9.86 seconds.

Baker was among the most consistent performers throughout the trials, finishing the first round in 9.88 seconds. In the semifinals, he finished second by running in 9.94 seconds.

Baker had a standout college career at TCU. He won the national championship in the 60-meter dash twice and earned 12 All-American honors.

The Tokyo Olympics start July 23 and run through Aug. 8. The men’s 100 meter final is scheduled for Aug. 1.