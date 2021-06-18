TCU football plans to make it ‘personal’ in 2021; Tomlinson getting preseason hype

TCU’s Tre Tomlinson, right, has been named to the 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list. Bob Booth

The TCU football team has a couple new slogans for the upcoming season as seen during the introductory news conference for baseball coach Kirk Saarloos this week.

Above the Horned Frogs’ Pyramid of Success’ is the phrase “Make It Personal” with “won’t back down” written underneath.

This continues TCU’s tradition of using its own version of John Wooden’s ‘Pyramid of Success.’ Over the years coach Gary Patterson’s program has used mottos ranging from “Earn the Chip” to “Take Everything Give Nothing.”

The pyramid features other phrases such as “leave no doubt” for the early-season games; “draw the line” for the middle of the season; and “don’t back down” for the end of the regular season. Of course, at the top of the pyramid is winning a national championship, something TCU hasn’t done since 1938.

The four-word foundation remains attitude, chemistry, family and accountable.

TCU opens its season against Duquesne on Sept. 4. Kickoff has been set for 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Tomlinson’s hype

TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson is generating some preseason hype this week.

Tomlinson landed on the Lott IMPACT Trophy watch list on Wednesday. On Thursday, he was named a second-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

The Lott Trophy goes to the nation’s top defensive player in terms of his impact on and off the field, while Walter Camp is the nation’s oldest college football All-America team.

Tomlinson is coming off a breakout sophomore season in 2020, earning All-America honors from the Associated Press and Pro Football Focus. PFF rated him as the nation’s highest-graded cornerback in coverage, allowing just 12 catches on 45 targets. Tomlinson finished his sophomore season with 13 pass breakups, which led the Big 12 and were second nationally.

TCU hasn’t had a Lott Trophy winner since Jerry Hughes won the honor in 2009.

Fitch love

TCU defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch got some well-deserved recognition this week.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football named Fitch as a 40 under 40 recipient for 2021.

Fitch, who joined TCU’s staff in 2014 as a director of high school relations before being promoted to position coach in 2016, has helped TCU lead the Big 12 in combined sacks over the last five seasons. Four Horned Frog defensive tackles have received All-Big 12 recognition, including Terrell Cooper in 2020.

Fitch played at TCU from 2004-05 followed by a stint in the NFL with the New York Jets (2006) and Baltimore Ravens (2007).