The Fort Worth Funk, a basketball team of TCU alumni, are in The Basketball Tournament

The Fort Worth Funk made the cut, as expected.

The Basketball Tournament announced its 64-team field for this summer’s event on Monday and the Funk were chosen for the Wichita Region. The Funk is a team made up of mostly TCU alumni, including former stars such as Alex Robinson and JD Miller, as well as area greats such as North Crowley’s Willie Warren, who played at Oklahoma.

The Funk are the No. 11 seed and will face 6-seed Team Arkansas (Arkansas alumni) in the team’s first-round game on July 16 at 1 p.m. at Wichita’s Koch Arena. TV broadcast information will be announced soon, according to a tournament news release.

The TBT, which started in 2014, is a 64-team event featuring college alumni and non-NBA-playing professionals in a single-elimination bracket. It’s a winner-take-all tournament with $1 million on the line.

Former TCU forward Lee Nailon (1997-99) is coaching the Funk. Mike Backman is the team’s general manager.

Along with Robinson and Miller, other former Frogs on the roster include Bingo Merriex, Edric Dennis, Brandon Parrish, Trey Ziegler and Chris Washburn. Robinson, Miller and Merriex are all part of the 1,000-point club in TCU program history.

Other non-TCU players on the roster along with Warren include Kavell Williams of LSU and Jalen Henry of SIU-Edwardsville.