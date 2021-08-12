TCU football’s 2022 recruiting class adds a commitment from local player

TCU football added another commit to its 2022 class on Thursday. Bob Booth

TCU football landed a local commitment for its 2022 class on Thursday.

Everman offensive lineman Seth Martin announced his intentions to play for the Horned Frogs on his social media account.

Martin, who is listed at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, does not have a star-ranking on 247Sports but drew interest from programs such as North Texas and Texas State. TCU is his only Power Five offer, according to 247Sports.

“Martin is a little under the radar prospect, but he’s a prospect that impressed me in the limited time I’ve seen him,” said Jeremy Clark, recruiting expert and publisher of Horned Frog Blitz. “He moves really well for a big man. At the TCU camp in June, he ran a 5.1-second 40-yard dash and was very good in one-on-one action. He doesn’t have a big wingspan, but he overcomes that with great feet and strength.

“We talk about the punch aspect from offensive linemen and Martin definitely has that attribute. What I like most about him is his speed, which I feel playing as a guard he will have good pulling ability.”

Martin is the eight commitment for the Frogs’ 2022 recruiting class and joins Cade McConnell of Choctaw (Oklahoma) as the offensive line commits to date.

TCU’s class is currently ranked 72nd nationally and No. 8 in the Big 12, according to 247 Sports.

The Frogs are in the midst of preseason camp with the 2021 season opener set for Sept. 4 against Duquesne. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

