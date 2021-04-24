Jerry Jones says he gets ‘fired up’ every time he’s around TCU’s Patterson

TCU head coach Gary Patterson has a fan in Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Special to the Star Telegram

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is a fan of TCU coach Gary Patterson.

That much became clear during the Cowboys’ pre-draft interview with TCU safety Trevon Moehrig. The Cowboys posted a clip of the interview on social media this week.

It opened with Jones praising Patterson, saying: “I love your coach. He fires me up every time I get near him.”

Jones then asked Moehrig: “What is the most important things that you think you gained from having him as your coach?”

Moehrig responded, saying in part: “Like you said he’s very energetic. Everywhere — yelling, screaming, high paced. I would just say just listening to the message and not how it’s delivered, just learning how to adapt to coaching, different coaching styles. I think it’s helped me through my years at TCU.”

Moehrig is on the Cowboys’ radar, along with just about every other team. Most draft experts have Moehrig rated as the top safety in this year’s class and a likely first-round pick.

The Cowboys hold the 10th overall pick, which would seem like a reach to use on Moehrig (most project Moehrig to be a mid- to late-round pick in the first round). However, if Moehrig slips to the second round, the Cowboys have the 44th overall pick. Dallas is looking to improve its secondary throughout the draft as it struggled much of last season.

As stated, Moehrig is projected as a likely first-round pick. If he’s taken in the first round, it would mark the first time in TCU history to have three consecutive drafts with first-round picks. L.J. Collier was a first-round pick in 2019 and Jalen Reagor and Jeff Gladney were first-round selections in 2020.

The first-round is scheduled for Thursday night with Rounds 2-3 on Friday and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.