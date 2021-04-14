‘I just fell in love with him.’ ESPN NFL Draft analyst praises TCU’s Trevon Moehrig.

TCU’s Trevon Moehrig (7) is projected as the top safety in the 2021 NFL Draft class. Bob Booth

Count ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay among those on the Trevon Moehrig bandwagon.

In his latest mock draft, McShay has the Las Vegas Raiders selecting the TCU safety with the 17th overall pick.

“After I studied the tape on Moehrig, I just fell in love with him,” McShay said on a recent conference call with reporters. “First of all, he’s got length. He’s got great ball skills. His ball production is outstanding. He’s got really good hands. He’s explosive. I think he fills hard versus the run.

“Typically you get a safety who has athleticism and is kind of a ballhawk and has great range, but is not great in run support. I think he’s a really complete player. That’s why I have him as the only safety going in the first round.”

McShay didn’t stop there.

He added: “I think he’s one of the best defensive players in the entire class.”

McShay has only three defensive players being taken before Moehrig in his draft.

Moehrig, who measured in at 6-foot, 5/8-inches and 202 pounds at TCU’s pro day last month, is coming off a season in which he won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. He started all 10 games, finishing with the third-most tackles (47) on the Frogs. He had two interceptions and nine pass breakups, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors for the second consecutive season.

He had a breakout 2019 season as he was the highest-graded safety in the country by Pro Football Focus. He allowed just two of 17 contested targets to be caught in 2019, per PFF, and finished with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Moehrig has been a part of nine takeaways (six interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery) over the last two seasons, which is tied for second nationally.

As far as the Raiders fit, McShay wrote in his mock draft: “The Raiders were one of seven teams to allow north of 260 passing yards per game last season. In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, that’s a significant issue. Moehrig is the class’s top safety and has terrific ball skills, which might help improve the Raiders’ total of 10 interceptions in 2020.”