TCU basketball lands a ‘tough, physical’ combo guard from Memphis

The TCU basketball team went 12-14 last season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career.

A roster overhaul is underway this offseason with eight players entering the transfer portal. Dixon and his staff are viewing the turnover as a way to improve the roster.

They feel like they’ve done that so far, and did it again on Monday. TCU landed Memphis transfer Damion Baugh, who was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. Baugh announced his decision on Instagram.

One source described Baugh as a “high-level combo guard.” A few adjectives attached were “tough, physical, athletic.” Baugh is listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds.

Baugh started 25 of 31 games as a true freshman during the 2019-20 season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also had 86 assists, which ranked second for the Tigers that season.

He started only four of the 26 games he played in this season, averaging 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds a game.

Baugh is the fourth transfer TCU has landed this offseason, along with Maxwell Evans (Vanderbilt), Shahada Wells (UTA) and Xavier Cork (Western Carolina). The Frogs also have one incoming recruit in Navarro College’s Souleymane Doumbia, the top-rated JUCO big man in the country.

TCU now has one scholarship available, although that number could grow. As of now, returners include Mike Miles, Francisco Farabello, Eddie Lampkin, PJ Fuller and Chuck O’Bannon Jr. Junior guard RJ Nembhard has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft but could return depending on his evaluation. Junior center Kevin Samuel also hasn’t announced his plans as to whether return or pursue a professional career.