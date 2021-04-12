Here’s everything you need to know about TCU football’s spring scrimmage on Saturday

TCU football’s spring game is set for 11 a.m. Saturday. Bob Booth

TCU football is closing its spring season with an open scrimmage for fans on Saturday. It will be the Horned Frogs’ 15th practice of the spring.

Here are the details:

When: 11 a.m. (gates open at 10 a.m.)

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Admission: Free with all seats being general admission

Parking: Free parking in Lots 1, 6, 7, 13 and 14

COVID-19 policy: Masks will be required to be worn by fans when they’re not eating or drinking

Perks: The school is providing free coffee and breakfast for fans ... the gift shop will have discounts up to 50%

Stick around: The football scrimmage isn’t the only athletics event on campus Saturday. The baseball team plays Oklahoma State at 2 p.m. at Lupton Stadium, while the women’s soccer team takes on Notre Dame at 7 p.m. at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium.

What to watch for

TCU is returning 18 starters (eight defensive, 10 offensive) and finished last season by winning five of its last six games. ... Quarterback Max Duggan is the face of the team entering his junior season. Duggan is coming off a season in which he threw for 10 touchdowns and rushed for 10 TDs. ... Running back Zach Evans is the highest-rated recruit in program history and is expected to take another step forward as a sophomore. ... The defense has a number of starters sidelined with injuries, but their pass rush should be a strength in 2021 behind Ochaun Mathis, Khari Coleman and Dylan Horton. ... From a coaching perspective, Kenny Hill is in his first full season as QB coach and Doug Meacham was officially named offensive coordinator this offseason.

2021 season

The regular-season is less than five months away. TCU’s opener is set for Sept. 4 against Duquesne at Amon G. Carter Stadium. That is the first of four straight home games followed by Cal (Sept. 11), SMU (Sept. 25) and Texas (Oct. 2).