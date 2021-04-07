Max Duggan has emerged as the unquestioned leader of TCU football, Gary Patterson says

TCU is hoping quarterback Max Duggan takes another step in the passing game in 2021. Special to the Star-Telegram

TCU football isn’t going to have a quarterback controversy this offseason. As far as who’s starting at least. We’ve already written at-length about the Chandler Morris situation with Oklahoma and its coach Lincoln Riley.

But Max Duggan is QB1 for TCU. He’s the unquestioned leader as coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday.

“He’s fantastic,” Patterson said. “He is the leader over there. He and the offensive line have a great relationship and that’s another key ingredient you look at with how they get along. They have a great relationship. He lives with a couple of them and that always helps with everything.”

What remains unknown is the strides Duggan has taken in the passing game.

Accuracy issues were apparent throughout his true freshman season in 2019 when he completed just 53.4% of his passes. Duggan improved in 2020, completing 60.8% of his passes, but was limited much of the spring and fall due to a previously unknown heart condition discovered through advanced COVID-19 tests.

Duggan finished the season completing 146 of 240 passes for 1,795 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 526 yards rushing and 10 TDs.

Patterson said he felt Duggan threw the “deep ball” well in the fall, but reiterated his longtime stance that quarterbacks are judged on Saturdays.

“It depends on the day, like any quarterback,” Patterson said. “At the end of the day, you only get evaluated by the success of it.”

TCU’s passing game “success” wasn’t all that great in 2020, ranking eighth in the Big 12. Duggan averaged only 179.5 yards passing a game last season.

Asked for an evaluation of Duggan so far this spring, Patterson deflected and talked about the QB corps in general.

“Really all of the quarterbacks have gotten better,” Patterson said. “I told you that position would be a lot better and that position is going to be a lot better.

“The offense has really progressed. The offensive line, the tight ends, wide receivers and running backs — the whole group has gotten better since the beginning of spring.”

TCU is scheduled to play its spring game on April 17 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The 2021 season opener against Duquesne is scheduled for Sept. 4 in Fort Worth.