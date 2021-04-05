UTA basketball promotes veteran assistant and Cleburne native Greg Young to head coach

UTA has promoted associate head coach Greg Young to the head coaching position. Courtesy of UTA Athletics

UT Arlington didn’t have to look far for its next men’s basketball coach.

Athletic director Jim Baker announced that associate head coach Greg Young would be promoted into the head position on Monday, just four days after Chris Ogden left to join Chris Beard’s staff at Texas.

“We didn’t need to look any further than one chair down the bench for our next head coach,” Baker said in a statement. “Coach Young deserves this opportunity, and I’m thrilled for him and the future of our program. He has the confidence of our players, and is well-respected and held in high regard by our alumni, campus leaders and supporters.”

Young is a Cleburne native who has been with UTA since 2009. He joined Scott Cross’ staff as an assistant coach, serving in that role from 2009-13. He was then promoted to associate head coach, working in that role from 2013-18 under Cross and then during Ogden’s three-season tenure.

“I am so humbled and excited to be named the next head men’s basketball coach at UT Arlington,” Young said in a news release. “This is a dream come true, especially at an institution I love and have called home the last dozen years. I want to thank Interim President Teik Lim and AD Jim Baker for this opportunity. I have been very blessed to have worked for two great head coaches here at UTA in Chris Ogden and Scott Cross, and I can’t thank them enough for their friendship and support.”

Young graduated from Cleburne High School in 1982 and then played at Howard Payne in Brownwood. He started his coaching career at Texas Wesleyan in 1986. His stops along the way included Cleburne High, Eastern New Mexico, Lamar [Colorado] Community College, Hill College, Texas State and Jacksonville College.

UTA went 13-13 last season.

They said it

UTA had a number of people weigh in on Young’s promotion. Here’s what a few of them had to say in a news release:

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams: “This is an absolutely phenomenal hire by UTA! Those in the state and nearby regions have known of the character and coaching acumen of Coach Young for decades. Soon the nation will know. There is not a better person, and more prepared servant leader than he is. I am so excited to watch and learn from the success that will follow!”

UTA all-time assists leader Erick Neal: “Coach Young has shown his commitment to not only the program but the entire university. I loved playing for Coach Young. He understands us players in a way that most coaches can’t. He is a great coach, but an even better man. This is a long-overdue opportunity.”

Former player DJ Bryant: “Coach Young is a man who earns his respect from everybody involved. Coach is somebody I would go to war with any day, and that goes far beyond the basketball court. He just flat out knows what it takes to get the job done on the court, and how to get the best out of every player. Bigger than that, as a player you respect him; you trust him and he respects you. Who he is as a mentor and as a man outweighs all the great things he does with X’s and O’s. He cares about you, and when you know that, the basketball stuff takes care of itself.”