Status of TCU quarterback Chandler Morris remains in OU’s court, Gary Patterson says

Chandler Morris, diving for a touchdown against Kansas last season, has transferred to TCU but Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has yet to release the quarterback from his letter of intent. AP

The waiting game continues.

TCU coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday there is no update as far as the status of quarterback Chandler Morris.

Morris joined the Horned Frogs this offseason as a transfer out of Oklahoma. However, OU has not granted Morris a release from his national letter of intent.

Asked if he had any update on Morris, Patterson said: “Nope. Not that I know.”

Patterson went on to point to the rules through college sports changing sooner than later. The NCAA is expected to adopt a one-time transfer rule, which would allow student-athletes the opportunity to transfer schools without penalty one time in their college careers.

The Big 12 is also expected to join other conferences with regards to intraconference transfers in allowing them immediate eligibility.

OU coach Lincoln Riley has been among the most vocal coaches speaking against allowing intraconference transfers without consequence, which is why he’s refusing to release Morris.

“When they decide to do the blanket waiver where everyone will be eligible then we’ll see what happens,” Patterson said. “That ball is in Oklahoma’s court.”

In the meantime, Morris is competing for the backup quarterback job for TCU next fall behind starter Max Duggan. Other backup options include junior Matthew Downing and true freshman Sam Jackson.

“Everybody has been taking reps and getting ready to go,” Patterson said. “The only thing we can control is try to make ourselves the best football team we can be right now.”

As far as Morris, there are multiple steps in the process to gain eligibility next fall. It starts with OU releasing Morris from his national letter of intent because Morris is in his first year. If the Sooners do that, then TCU can pursue an immediate eligibility waiver for Morris from the NCAA. The caveat to the waiver is the one-time transfer policy. If the NCAA approves that, TCU and Morris would not need to go through the waiver process.

This is not the first time OU has tried to block a quarterback from transferring within the conference. Austin Kendall transferred to West Virginia two years ago and OU initially tried to block it before relenting. K-State flirted with doing the same when Alex Delton left for TCU in the 2019 offseason, too.

Morris was a four-star prospect coming out of Highland Park as part of the 2020 class, according to 247Sports. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound quarterback played in five games for the Sooners, completing 3 of 5 passes for 39 yards. He also rushed for 44 yards on five carries with two touchdowns.

One of Morris’ scores came in Oklahoma’s victory over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship.

Morris was the third-string quarterback at OU behind Spencer Rattler and Tanner Mordecai. Mordecai transferred to SMU this offseason.

TCU has completed 10 of its 15 spring practices. The spring game is scheduled for April 17 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU opens its fall football season against Duquesne on Sept. 4 in Fort Worth.