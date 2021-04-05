TCU
Report: TCU ex Gladney turns self in to Dallas County Jail on domestic violence charge
Former TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself in to Dallas County Jail on a domestic violence charge, according to CBS 11 reporter J.D. Miles.
Gladney is facing a third-degree felony family violence assault charge, according to Miles. If convicted, Gladney faces up to two to 10 years in prison.
Gladney, a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings last season, will be subject to a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
According to Miles’ report, Gladney and a 22-year-old woman had an altercation on Friday over text messages the woman was receiving. Gladney allegedly hit the accuser with closed fists, choking her and dragging her by the hair.
Comments