Report: TCU ex Gladney turns self in to Dallas County Jail on domestic violence charge

Former TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney has turned himself in to Dallas County Jail on a domestic violence charge, according to CBS 11 reporter J.D. Miles.

Gladney is facing a third-degree felony family violence assault charge, according to Miles. If convicted, Gladney faces up to two to 10 years in prison.

Gladney, a first-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings last season, will be subject to a suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

According to Miles’ report, Gladney and a 22-year-old woman had an altercation on Friday over text messages the woman was receiving. Gladney allegedly hit the accuser with closed fists, choking her and dragging her by the hair.