TCU basketball lands UT Arlington transfer Shahada Wells

TCU coach Jamie Dixon added UTA transfer Shahada Wells on Friday. Courtesy of Big 12

The TCU men’s basketball program has seen several players enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

The Frogs’ coaching staff is simply looking at that as an opportunity to get better and bring in more experience.

They did that earlier this week by landing Vanderbilt guard Maxwell Evans, who has four years of SEC experience, and added UTA guard Shahada Wells on Friday.

Wells announced his decision on Twitter. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

First off I want to thank God for putting me in this position. All the hard work I’ve put in it’s starting to pay off. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of TCU #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/uooFMbJVk8 — hadawells (@hada_wells13) April 9, 2021

The 6-foot guard out of Amarillo averaged 16.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game for the Mavericks last season. He shot 41.6% from the field, including 39.3% from 3-point range.

Before joining UTA, Wells played two seasons at Tyler Junior College.

Wells had a standout high school career at Amarillo Tascosa High School. He was named the Amarillo Globe-News Super Team Player of the Year as a senior in 2017 after averaging 21.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

As of now, TCU has three more scholarships available this off-season. That number could grow, though, as junior guard RJ Nembhard has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and is testing the waters. Junior center Kevin Samuel is another player who could weigh his options of pursuing a pro career.

The Frogs are coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season of Jamie Dixon’s career.