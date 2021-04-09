Another TCU basketball player appears headed to the NCAA transfer portal

TCU redshirt freshman guard Taryn Todd is headed to the NCAA transfer portal. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU basketball is expected to lose another player to the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt freshman guard Taryn Todd is expected to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, sources told the Star-Telegram on Friday.

Todd is the fourth scholarship player to enter his name in the portal since the season ended, along with forwards Kevin Easley Jr., Mickey Pearson and Jaedon LeDee. Forward Diante Smith entered the portal in the middle of last season.

Walk-ons Owen Aschieris and Dylan Arnette have also put their names in the portal, hoping to land scholarship offers.

Todd, who joined the program as a three-star prospect out of Findlay Prep (Nevada) in 2019, averaged 4.5 points in 26 games last season. He started five games.

Todd scored a career-high 11 points in 32 minutes in TCU’s victory over Iowa State on Feb. 9.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career.

2021-22 schedule update

TCU is putting together its 2021-22 schedule. Among the non-conference schedule will include a game against Southern Mississippi of Conference-USA at Schollmaier Arena.