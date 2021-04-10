TCU basketball lands Western Carolina transfer Xavier Cork. What he brings to the team

TCU coach Jamie Dixon meets with his team during the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament. The Frogs took on the K-State Wildcats. Courtesy of Big 12 Conference

TCU basketball has added a third player from the transfer market this week.

The Horned Frogs secured a commitment from Western Carolina forward Xavier Cork on Saturday. Cork, who attended Sulphur Springs High School, announced the news on his Twitter account.

Go Frogs ! — 乙aץ (@_Xavierrr__) April 10, 2021

TCU landed two other transfers this week in Vanderbilt guard Maxwell Evans and UT Arlington guard Shahada Wells.

Cork averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Catamounts, who compete in the SoCon (Southern Conference). At 6-foot-9, 235 pounds, Cork has the build to become an inside presence.

Cork does most of his scoring at the rim with almost 75% of his attempts coming close to the basket. He shot 64.1% from the field last season. He’s also a 76% free-throw shooter.

Defensively, Cork averaged 1.4 blocks per game.

As of now, TCU has two more scholarships available this offseason. That number could grow, though, as junior guard RJ Nembhard has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and is testing the waters. Junior center Kevin Samuel is another player who could weigh his options of pursuing a pro career.

The Frogs are coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season of Jamie Dixon’s career.