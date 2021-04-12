TCU basketball now has eight players from last year’s team in NCAA transfer portal

TCU freshman Terren Frank announced his intentions to transfer on Monday. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Another TCU men’s basketball player has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Freshman forward Terren Frank announced on Monday that he would be putting his name in the portal.

“The relationships and bonds built this past year will forever hold a special place in my heart,” Frank wrote on his Twitter account. “While I have decided to enter the transfer portal, I will always be appreciative for coaches, staff, faculty and all that have given support. Thank you TCU.”

The relationships and bonds built this past year will forever hold a special place in my heart. While I have decided to enter the transfer portal, I will always be appreciative for coaches, staff, faculty and all that have given support. Thank you TCU — Terren Frank (@TerrenFrank) April 12, 2021

Frank is the eighth player from the 2020-21 opening-day roster to enter the portal. The Frogs have seen five of six forwards from last year’s team depart with the only one remaining being Chuck O’Bannon Jr.

Frank, a four-star prospect coming out of Sierra Canyon High School in California, averaged 1.9 points in 14 games last season. He flashed at times such as coming off the bench and helping TCU knock off Iowa State in Fort Worth.

Along with Frank, other forwards who have transferred or are in the process include Diante Smith (South Alabama), Mickey Pearson, Jaedon LeDee and Kevin Easley Jr. Guard Taryn Todd has also entered the portal as well as walk-ons Owen Aschieris and Dylan Arnette.

TCU could lose its leading scorer, too, with junior guard RJ Nembhard declaring for the NBA Draft. Nembhard could return to school, but some outlets project him as a top 50 prospect and possible first-round pick in the 2021 class.

Junior center Kevin Samuel also has yet to declare his intentions for next season. A source said Samuel is just trying to get healthy this offseason after battling foot and back injuries last season. Samuel is on pace to graduate this spring.

With Frank’s departure, TCU has two scholarships available. As of now, returners include Mike Miles, Francisco Farabello, Eddie Lampkin, PJ Fuller and O’Bannon. There’s also a possibility Nembhard and Samuel are back.

The Frogs have landed commitments from three transfers within the last week, including guards Maxwell Evans (Vanderbilt) and Shahada Wells (UTA) and forward Xavier Cork (Western Carolina). They also have one incoming recruit in Navarro College’s Souleymane Doumbia, the top-rated JUCO big man in the country.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career.