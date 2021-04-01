TCU basketball loses another player to the NCAA transfer portal this offseason

TCU junior forward Jaedon LeDee (left) has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU junior forward Jaedon LeDee has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirmed Thursday night.

LeDee is the fourth player to enter the portal from last year’s opening-day roster along with Diante Smith (South Alabama), Mickey Pearson and Owen Aschieris. LeDee is the biggest contributor from that group.

LeDee averaged 5.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game last season, playing in 23 games including one start. His most memorable moment came when he hit the game-winning shot against Oklahoma State in an 81-78 victory on Feb. 3 in Fort Worth.

Along with the transfer portal departures, TCU could lose leading scorer RJ Nembhard. Nembhard, a Keller product, declared for the NBA Draft earlier this week with a few mock drafts projecting him as a borderline first-round talent.

Center Kevin Samuel is another player who could test the NBA Draft waters.

A source said TCU feels good about the development of freshman center Eddie Lampkin as far as providing post depth next season. The program is also expected to add at least one big man via the transfer portal.

TCU is coming off a 12-14 season, the first losing season in Jamie Dixon’s career.