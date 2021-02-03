TCU

TCU basketball wins thriller over Oklahoma State, snaps 5-game losing streak

TCU center Kevin Samuel goes up for a basket against Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena.
TCU center Kevin Samuel goes up for a basket against Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena. Gregg Ellman Courtesy of TCU Athletics
FORT WORTH

TCU snapped its five-game losing streak with a thrilling 81-78 victory over Oklahoma State on Wednesday night at Schollmaier Arena.

Jaedon LeDee scored the game-winning layup with 2.2 seconds left while being fouled. He completed the old-fashioned three-point play.

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham, the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick on the NBA Draft, finished with 19 points — all in the second half.

TCU and Oklahoma State were tied at 34-all at halftime.

Cunningham was held scoreless in the first half, playing only eight minutes after picking up two early fouls.

