TCU basketball can’t close out No. 12 Missouri as Tigers rally for overtime victory

TCU’s Mike Miles (left) led the Horned Frogs in scoring Saturday at Missouri in the SEC/ Big 12 Challenge. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU men’s basketball team had a chance to make history on Saturday afternoon, but blew it.

No. 12 Missouri rallied from a double-digit deficit late in regulation and pulled out a 102-98 overtime victory over TCU at Mizzou Arena in the SEC/ Big 12 Challenge.

TCU was searching for its biggest road win in program history as it has knocked off just two ranked teams on the road. The Frogs’ biggest road victory came in the 2018-19 season over No. 17 Iowa State in Ames. And that remains intact.

TCU had an 82-70 lead with less than five minutes left in regulation, but Missouri closed on a 19-7 run. TCU lost big man Kevin Samuel (foul out) in that stretch, although had an 87-81 lead with less than two minutes left on a 3-pointer by Mike Miles.

But Mizzou answered with a layup by forward Jeremiah Tilmon and a 3-pointer by Xavier Pinson with 24 seconds left to pull within 87-86.

Miles made two free throws to give TCU an 89-86 lead with 23 seconds left, but Mizzou had late magic in it. The Tigers tied the game on a second-chance 3-pointer by Pinson with three seconds left.

Miles missed his heave at the buzzer as the game headed to overtime at 89-all.

It remained a tight battle in overtime with TCU taking a 98-97 lead with 52 seconds left following an old-fashioned three-point play by Jaedon LeDee.

But Missouri responded and regained a 99-98 lead with a layup by Dru Smith with 44 seconds left.

TCU turned to Nembhard on the next possession, but he had his shot blocked by Missouri guard Mark Smith. Smith made contact with Nembhard but no foul was called.

The Tigers extended their lead to 101-98 with 27 seconds left on two free throws by Pinson, and stayed in front the rest of the way. The Frogs turned it over on the next possession and failed to get the rebound when the Tigers missed a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left.