TCU’s Garret Wallow tests positive for COVID-19, leading to Senior Bowl absence

TCU linebacker Garret Wallow is not taking part in this week’s Senior Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19.

Wallow revealed the positive test on his social media account Tuesday night, writing in part: “This was very unexpected because I always wear a mask everywhere I go. Fortunately, I feel better and look forward to getting back to work as soon as possible.”

Wallow, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, is viewed by some as a possible top-100 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. He is coming off another standout season in 2020, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors with 90 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had five QB hits and three forced fumbles.

Wallow finished with 295 tackles in his career, the fourth-most among defenders in the Gary Patterson era. He was on pace to join the 300-tackle club before TCU’s game against Arkansas in the Texas Bowl was canceled.

Wallow, who made 29 career starts, recorded double-digit tackles in six of the last eight games. He had a season-high 13 tackles against Louisiana Tech in the regular-season finale.

TCU has become a staple at the Senior Bowl in recent years as they’ve had at least one player invited for seven straight years: Tayo Fabuluje and Kevin White went in 2015; Aaron Green in 2016; Josh Carraway in 2017; Joseph Noteboom in 2018; Ben Banogu and L.J. Collier in 2019; Darius Anderson and Jeff Gladney in 2020; and Wallow in 2021.

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.