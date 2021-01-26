TCU football sees its 15th player enter NCAA transfer portal as Myers opts to leave

TCU’s Austin Myers (56) has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal after all. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Austin Myers won’t return to TCU football next season after all.

A week after it looked like Myers would be taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to fall sports athletes amid the coronavirus pandemic at TCU, Myers entered the NCAA transfer portal this week.

Myers is the 15th player to enter the transfer portal from TCU’s 2020 opening-day roster. The Frogs have lost four offensive lineman to the portal who started at least one game last season, including Myers, Quazzel White, Kellton Hollins and T.J. Storment.

Myers is a versatile lineman who played tackle and guard in his time at TCU. He opened last season as the Frogs’ starting left tackle, playing the first three games there. He then started two games at right guard before missing the final four games.

Myers played in 11 games, including four starts at right guard, in 2019. He started nine of 10 games in 2018, including as the right guard against Ohio State that year. He also saw time at left tackle and left guard.

Myers, who is listed at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, will be entering his sixth season college football in 2021.

Despite the losses along the O-line, the Frogs still return a number of players including Steve Avila, Coy McMillon, Andrew Coker, John Lanz and Wes Harris. They also landed Memphis transfer Obinna Eze, who started 25 consecutive games at left tackle for the Tigers.

Along with the four O-linemen who entered the transfer portal, TCU has also lost defensive backs Tony Wallace and Atanza Vongor; wide receivers John Stephens Jr., Dylan Thomas, Te’Vailance Hunt and Al’Dontre Davis; linebackers Ben Wilson and DeMauryon Holmes; defensive lineman Brandon Bowen; and quarterbacks Stephon Brown and Eli Williams.