Signs point toward Doug Meacham becoming TCU’s offensive coordinator

TCU coach Doug Meacham is expected to become the program’s next offensive coordinator. Special to the Star-Telegram

TCU football didn’t have to look far for its next offensive coordinator.

Doug Meacham is expected to receive the promotion from inside receivers/tight ends coach to OC, a source confirmed on Thursday afternoon. Meacham has updated his Twitter bio to reflect the change.

However, a source said the promotion is not finalized yet. It is still in the paperwork process like Kenny Hill’s promotion from analyst to quarterbacks coach.

TCU coach Gary Patterson has not commented on staff changes this offseason. He likely won’t do so until everything is official. He waited until February last year to announce changes going into the 2020 season such as bringing back Meacham and hiring Jerry Kill as a special assistant.

More than anything, Meacham’s new job is essentially a change in title. He was the de facto OC, serving as the primary play caller and running most of the offensive meetings.

Sonny Cumbie held the OC title in name, though, before departing for the same job at Texas Tech last month.

Among the priorities facing Meacham next season is improving TCU’s passing game. The Frogs ranked eighth among the 10 Big 12 teams in passing offense, averaging less than 200 yards per game. TCU’s 196.3 passing yards per game is the fewest since it joined the Big 12 in 2012 and the fewest since an average of 166.9 yards per game in 2002.

On the bright side, TCU led the league in rushing offense and returns all of its running backs and much of its offensive line.

Meacham has plenty of experience as an OC. He served as co-OC with Cumbie at TCU from 2014-16 before taking over as Kansas’ OC in 2017-18. He had a brief stint with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL in 2019 before returning to TCU last season.

Meacham went to Arlington Sam Houston High School before playing collegiately at Oklahoma State.