Globe Life Field to host stacked Big 12/SEC baseball tournament next month

Globe Life Field is hosting a marquee event to kick off the 2021 college baseball season next month.

Six teams from the Big 12 and SEC will play in a round robin style tournament. Every team is ranked in the preseason top 10.

TCU is among the programs participating along with fellow Big 12 schools Texas Tech and Texas. Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arkansas are the SEC representatives.

An official news conference announcing the event — the State Farm College Baseball Showdown — took place Thursday. Capacity is expected to be between 14,000 and 15,000 fans with tickets going on sale at 1 p.m. today through the Rangers’ website. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth 13 and under with weekend passes priced at $50 for adults and $30 for youth 13 and under.

Tickets for each day are good for admission to all three games.

Rangers executive vice president of sports and entertainment Sean Decker said the stadium will have similar COVID-19 policies in place as it has had for previous events.

Decker added that the Rangers’ intention is “to host this tournament for years to come.”

Texas Tech is the highest-ranked program at No. 3 followed by Ole Miss (No. 6), Mississippi State (No. 7), Arkansas (No. 8), Texas (No. 9) and TCU (No. 10) in the D1 Baseball preseason poll.

The games will be played Feb. 19-21 with starting times at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

As far as TCU is concerned, it will play Ole Miss at 3 p.m. Friday Feb. 19; Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 20; and Arkansas at 7 p.m. Sunday Feb. 21.

Texas’ schedule calls for a game against Mississippi State at 11 a.m. on Friday Feb. 19; Arkansas at 7 p.m. Saturday Feb. 20; and Ole Miss at 3 p.m. Sunday Feb. 21.

Texas Tech will face Arkansas at 7 p.m. on Friday Feb. 19; Ole Miss at 3 p.m. Saturday Feb. 20; and Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Sunday Feb. 21.

Last year’s college baseball season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA froze eligibility for spring athletes, so several teams return experienced and deep rosters.

Every team playing at Globe Life Field next month has national championship aspirations.

This is another marquee event for Arlington’s newest stadium, which hosted the 2020 World Series and the 2020 National Finals Rodeo. The stadium will also host a college football game next fall.