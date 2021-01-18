TCU football lands another Memphis transfer who will help shore up Frogs secondary

T.J. Carter, in action against SMU in November 2019, had 187 tackles, including six for a loss, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles in four seasons with Memphis. Carter on Monday said he’s transferring to TCU for the 2021 season. AP

TCU football landed another Memphis transfer on Monday night.

Defensive back T.J. Carter announced his intentions to play for the Horned Frogs, just 10 days after his Memphis teammate and offensive tackle Obinna Eze said he’d be coming to Fort Worth.

Carter posted on his Twitter account, “Excited to announce that I will be taking my talents to Fort Worth Texas.”

Excited to announce that I will be taking my talents to Fort Worth Texas. @TCUFootball pic.twitter.com/2YzRytrZF2 — TJ Carter (@TCarter615) January 18, 2021

Carter is a big-time pickup for a depleted Frogs secondary. According to a source, TCU views Carter as a versatile defensive back who can play safety or cornerback. The source went on to say that Carter is a “plug-and-play” talent.

That is important for a TCU team that saw free safety Trevon Moehrig and weak safety Ar’Darius Washington enter the NFL Draft as early entrants. Carter also provides some insurance with cornerback Noah Daniels working his way back from an injury.

Carter is listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Over four years and 46 games with the Tigers, he had 187 tackles, including six for a loss, seven interceptions and three forced fumbles. All of Carter’s interceptions came in his first two seasons as he had five in 2017 and two in 2018.

TCU is coming off a season in which it ranked fifth in pass defense in the Big 12.