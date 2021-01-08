TCU lands Obinna Eze, a Memphis transfer who has started 25 straight games at LT

TCU coach Gary Patterson landed a big-time tackle transfer on Friday. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU football landed a big-time transfer on Friday afternoon.

Memphis left tackle Obinna Eze announced his intentions to join the Horned Frogs in a social media post, writing: “I’ll be continuing my career at TCU and I’m excited for new opportunities.”

Eze has started 25 straight games at left tackle for Memphis.

TCU could have a void to fill at that spot depending on whether T.J. Storment returns next season. As of now, it’s unclear if Storment will return. Storment is expected to make a decision in the coming days.

Either way, TCU wouldn’t have passed on a player such as Eze. At 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, Eze has the size and ability to potentially become a plug-and-play starter for TCU.