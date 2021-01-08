TCU

TCU lands Obinna Eze, a Memphis transfer who has started 25 straight games at LT

TCU coach Gary Patterson landed a big-time tackle transfer on Friday.
TCU coach Gary Patterson landed a big-time tackle transfer on Friday. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU football landed a big-time transfer on Friday afternoon.

Memphis left tackle Obinna Eze announced his intentions to join the Horned Frogs in a social media post, writing: “I’ll be continuing my career at TCU and I’m excited for new opportunities.”

Eze has started 25 straight games at left tackle for Memphis.

TCU could have a void to fill at that spot depending on whether T.J. Storment returns next season. As of now, it’s unclear if Storment will return. Storment is expected to make a decision in the coming days.

Either way, TCU wouldn’t have passed on a player such as Eze. At 6-foot-8, 315 pounds, Eze has the size and ability to potentially become a plug-and-play starter for TCU.

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter

Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service