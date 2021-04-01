Chris Beard bolts Texas Tech for Texas. Patrick Mahomes weighs in on decision

Chris Beard is leaving Texas Tech for Texas. The Longhorns have hired Beard to run their men’s basketball program. AP

Patrick Mahomes joined the chorus of Texas Tech supporters pleading Chris Beard to stay put four days ago.

“Please stay!” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wrote to Beard on Twitter.

Unfortunately for Mahomes and the rest of the Red Raiders faithful, Beard is not staying. He’s going home to his alma mater, the University of Texas, according to multiple reports out of Austin and Lubbock on Thursday.

Mahomes lamented the news, posting a GIF of a little man shedding a tear.

He later responded to a response from former Texas defensive back Quandre Diggs, writing: “Y’all can’t let us have anything nice.”

Y’all can’t let us have anything nice https://t.co/87Gp3rU4Xw — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 1, 2021

This move, though, seemed inevitable once Shaka Smart departed Texas for Marquette. Beard was the no-brainer candidate for Texas and his buyout dropped from $5 million to $4 million on Thursday. This is a guy who’s five years at Tech includes an Elite Eight run in 2018 and then a runner-up finish in 2019.

Although Mahomes ranked among those disappointed to see Beard leave, there are plenty of Texas fans celebrating his arrival. Beard is an alum of UT, serving as a manager with the program under Tom Penders in the early 1990s.

Texas is Back (not a joke this time) https://t.co/8OfVlbyW0s — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) April 1, 2021

Before people start yelling “traitor” or “low class”, he literally graduated from UT. Also the whole part of this that’s a business in real life. . Congrats coach https://t.co/tBGoHFxFdx — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) April 1, 2021

Musical chairs in coaching / this announcement is certainly no surprise as CHRIS BEARD was the most logical choice to return to his alma mater ⁦@TexasMBB⁩ . https://t.co/aYrbQeEIQA — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 1, 2021

Wonder if Tech will release Chris Beard to transfer to Texas? — Landry Burdine (@LandryBurdine) April 1, 2021

For Tech, the question now becomes who replaces Beard. Names being floated around for that job include North Texas’ Grant McCasland, Abilene Christian’s Joe Golding and New Mexico State’s Chris Jans.