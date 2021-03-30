Big 12 ADs expected to vote on league’s intraconference transfer rules Tuesday

The Big 12’s athletic directors are expected to vote on the league’s intraconference transfer policy on Tuesday. Courtesy of Big 12 Conference

The college sports landscape continues to evolve and the next evolution appears to be conferences doing away with intraconference transfer rules.

The Big 12 athletic directors are expected to vote on the matter Tuesday and, according to sources, it may be a unanimous vote to get rid of the league’s policy that requires players who transfer within the conference to sit out a season.

If there is enough support for a change, it would still have to be reviewed by the Big 12’s presidents before it becomes official.

The Big 12’s policy has gained national attention recently since Oklahoma has refused to release TCU quarterback Chandler Morris from his national letter of intent. OU football coach Lincoln Riley said last week that he felt it was “unhealthy” for college football to allow intraconference transfers without any sort of consequence.

Morris departed the Sooners after his true freshman season, landing with TCU where he’s expected to push for the backup job behind starter Max Duggan next season.

The Morris situation makes the matter a little testy within the league. At the end of the day, though, it’s almost a foregone conclusion that the league has to take this step.

The ACC eliminated its intraconference rule earlier this month. The Pac-12 dropped its rule in May 2019. Other leagues such as the Big 12 are expected to follow even though it’s a change some may not be thrilled about.

As ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said earlier this month, “The time has come for all student-athletes to have the opportunity to transfer and be permitted to compete immediately. This decision is in the best interest of our student-athletes as it allows greater flexibility during their collegiate career.”

On a separate matter, the NCAA is expected to implement a one-time transfer policy in April, which will allow student-athletes more freedom to move.

Getting rid of intraconference rules and allowing players a one-time transfer without consequence will essentially create a free agent-type environment in the revenue-generating sports.

As one industry source put it, “No one likes it but what are we gonna do?”