RJ Nembhard declares for the NBA Draft, but he could still return to TCU

TCU’s RJ Nembhard declared for the NBA Draft on Monday night. He led the Horned Frogs with 15.7 points per game last season. Courtesy of Big 12 Conference

TCU junior guard RJ Nembhard is ready to take his game to the next level. Or at least test those waters.

Nembhard declared for the NBA Draft on Monday night, posting the news on his social media account. Nembhard could still return to school, though, as the NBA allows players to withdraw while maintaining their college eligibility.

This year’s NBA Draft is set for July 29. It’s unclear what the deadline will be for players to opt back to college.

Former guard Desmond Bane went through a similar process when he declared for the 2019 draft following his junior season before returning for a senior campaign. That paid off as Bane had a terrific senior season and became a first-round pick.

Nembhard posted a lengthy statement on his decision, thanking a number of people who have helped him along the way. He called the past three seasons at TCU “nothing less than special.”

“The love and support from the Frog family is something I hold close to my heart,” Nembhard wrote. “After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream and declare for the 2021 NBA Draft.”

Another player who could “test” the NBA Draft waters is junior center Kevin Samuel, who averaged 8.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Samuel is scheduled to graduate this spring, but has yet to make a decision whether to pursue a pro career or return to school.

Both Nembhard and Samuel could have as many as two years of eligibility remaining with the NCAA freezing eligibility status this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nembhard joined TCU as a four-star prospect following a stellar high school career at Keller. He redshirted his first season in 2017-18, playing in only six games, before seeing an expanded role during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Nembhard emerged as the team leader last season.

He led TCU in scoring with 15.7 points a game to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 24 games, all starts. The 15.7 points per game ranked fifth in the Big 12.

Nembhard averaged 12.1 points a game during his sophomore season in 2019-20.

If Nembhard leaves, TCU’s leading returning scorer will be guard Mike Miles, who averaged 13.6 points a game as a true freshman.

TCU is coming off a disappointing 12-14 season, the first losing season of Jamie Dixon’s career.