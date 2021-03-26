City of Arlington unveils new clubhouse at Texas Rangers Golf Club, continues MLB theme

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams (second from left) and Rangers executive Rob Matwick (center) were part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new clubhouse at Texas Rangers Golf Club. ddavison@star-telegram.com

Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams described it as a “realization of a dream.”

The new clubhouse at Texas Rangers Golf Club named in honor of Chester W. Ditto officially opened on Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Williams, Texas Rangers executive Rob Matwick and Arlington’s District 1 City Councilwoman Helen Moise.

“When you bring the City of Arlington and the Rangers together, great things happen,” Williams said.

Among the notable Rangers alums in attendance included Tom Grieve, Darren Oliver and Steve Buechele.

The clubhouse is something the city is proud of as it goes well with the MLB-themed course. It features plenty of memorabilia from the team’s “vault,” including game-worn jerseys by greats such as Rafael Palmeiro and Mark Teixeira, a game ball from Nolan Ryan’s first start of the 1993 season and home plate of the 1995 All-Star Game.

The clubhouse restaurant is called “Home Plate,” which features 31 TVs and a menu created by executive chef Matthew Trevino. There’s a number of beers on tap including a couple from Arlington-based Legal Draft.

For the city, it was important to keep the “Ditto” namesake as part of the property. That was the namesake of the original municipal golf course that opened in 1982 after the city purchased the land from the Ditto family in the late 1960s.

The since-renamed Rangers course underwent a $24 million renovation and opened in 2019. It remains in great condition, a fun and challenging layout for golfers of all levels. The course and clubhouse is open to the public.

The next signature event at the course is the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship scheduled April 22-25.