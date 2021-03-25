Arlington Martin’s Elijah Nunez isn’t playing like a true freshman for TCU baseball

TCU’s Elijah Nunez is having a standout freshman season for the Horned Frogs. He leads the country in walks. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Jim Schlossnagle probably needs only one hand to count the number of guys he’s coached who haven’t let their performance impact their confidence.

The TCU baseball coach remembers Chad Huffman being that way, arguably the best hitter in program history. He remembers coaching a kid by the name of Alex Bregman on the 2013 USA Collegiate National Team being that way. It’s no surprise that Bregman is now a two-time MLB All-Star with the Houston Astros.

Add TCU freshman outfielder Elijah Nunez to Schlossnagle’s short list.

“He’s in a group of five or six guys in my 30 years where their confidence isn’t affected by their performance,” Schlossnagle said. “They don’t like striking out, they get mad, but they’re able to flush it quickly and remain confident.

“That’s not something you can teach 18- to 22-year-olds. That’s something that they come in with.”

The proof is in the results. Nunez has transitioned from being Arlington Martin’s star center fielder to TCU’s left fielder and leadoff man as a true freshman.

He’s leading the country in walks, drawing 22 through 18 games. That’s helped him build a .443 on-base percentage. He’s batting .246 with three doubles, one triple, 13 runs scored and four stolen bases in six attempts.

As his plate discipline would suggest, Nunez is mature beyond his years on the field and in the clubhouse. He speaks as though he’s been in the program for years rather than months.

“I’ve been playing baseball a long time. I know who I am as an individual and as a player,” Nunez said. “I don’t need clarification or gratification. I know I can go 0-for-4 in two games and then have a breakthrough game and go 4-for-4 with two doubles and a couple of singles. It’s baseball. You’re not going to succeed more than you fail. But I just know who I am and I know when my time is called, I can get the job done.”

That’s the mindset and mentality Schlossnagle wants to see from all of his players.

Nunez joined the program as a highly-touted prospect coming out of Martin. He earned first-team all-area and all-district honors as a junior in 2019. His 2020 season was cut short not by COVID, but by a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his elbow.

Nunez felt his arm “pop” during warmups, but still batted that day and came through with a clutch hit. At the doctor’s office afterward, though, he discovered he’d need surgery.

He fully recovered and was in TCU’s opening day lineup last month at Globe Life Field. Nunez drew two walks in his college debut against Ole Miss.

Defensively, there has been a learning curve going from center to left, but Nunez has embraced it. In fact, Nunez joked that Schlossnagle foreshadowed the change during a fall baseball camp that Nunez attended in high school.

“I’m warming up and about to go to center and Schloss asks, ‘Have you ever played a corner outfield spot?’” Nunez said. “I shook my head and he said, ‘We’re going to learn.’ So that was a hint. Honestly, the transition hasn’t been too bad. Center field is pretty much second nature to me, I do love the 8-spot out there, but I think I’m transitioning well.”

Schlossnagle agreed.

“Elijah is a dynamic athlete,” he said. “He’s made a great transition, which is not very easy for a young player. The ball is slicing, going in different directions, but he’s an elite defender.”

For Nunez, he’s taking it all in stride. He knew he had the ability to make an immediate impact at the college level and is not going to let any struggles affect that mindset.

He comes from an athletic family. He comes from one of the top high school baseball programs in the state. He comes from an elite summer ball program. And the list goes on.

“I came in ready to play the game that I know how to play,” Nunez said. “I know how to play hard. I know how to play fast. I just tried to play my cards right and they fell into place. I’m thankful for it.”

Briefly

▪ TCU’s expected rotation for the Big 12 opening series vs. Baylor: Russell Smith, Austin Krob, Johnny Ray.

▪ Schlossnagle is hopeful that outfielder Luke Boyers (hamstring) is able to return this weekend. Boyers batted in an intrasquad game on Tuesday night, but did not run the bases. “Once he’s able to run 100%, which everything is trending that way, he should be able to go Friday,” Schlossnagle said.

▪ Infielder Conner Shepherd (elbow) is playing catch up to 120 feet and could return this weekend as well, Schlossnagle said.