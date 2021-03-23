Artayvious Lynn didn’t have much NFL buzz. That changed after TCU’s pro day.

TCU tight end Artayvious Lynn tried to impress NFL scouts during the school’s 2021 pro day. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Trevon Moehrig was the headliner during TCU’s pro day on Friday. He’s arguably the best safety in the 2021 class and a first-round talent.

Eyes were also on linebacker Garret Wallow, who improved his draft stock with better-than-expected testing results, and safety Ar’Darius Washington, an undersized playmaker. Tight end Pro Wells has intriguing traits as well that could land him a spot on Day 3 of the draft.

But don’t forget about another tight end, Artayvious Lynn, who took part in the pro day. Lynn didn’t have much NFL buzz going into it, but left some scouts wondering if he’s the best tight end prospect coming out of TCU in 2021.

As one industry source said on Lynn, “It sounds like he has a shot.”

The 25-year-old Lynn measured in at 6-foot-4 4/8 inches (the NFL measures height by an eighth of an inch) and 254 pounds. He ran a 4.77-second 40-yard dash with a 32-inch vertical, 9-foot, 2-inch broad jump and 7.47-second 3-cone drill.

“I feel pretty good about my performance,” Lynn said afterward. “I think I did better than expected. I was the underdog, not much attention on me, but I think I turned heads especially on my 40 and my vertical.”

Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt has a target 40-yard dash time of 4.85 seconds for tight ends, so Lynn beat that measurement. Brandt’s target vertical jump for TEs is 32 inches, so Lynn reached that mark as well.

Lynn believes he showcased his athleticism during positional drills, too. He has the build to play at the next level.

Lynn was used primarily as a blocking tight end at TCU, but had success in the passing game when targeted. He had seven catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in six games in 2020. He had 11 catches for 118 yards and one TD in 12 games in 2019.

Over his four years at TCU, Lynn had 22 catches for 236 yards.

“I had 22 catches, but only like 28 targets,” Lynn said. “I only think I dropped the ball twice so most of the time they needed me to catch it, I caught the ball on some big third down plays. I controlled what I was able to control.”

Lynn described himself as an “all-around tight end” who is able to contribute in the run game and passing game. His best chance to land on a roster may be as a blocking tight end, though, as those players are coveted by NFL teams. Geoff Swaim, for instance, is known as a blocking tight end who is set to enter his seventh season in the league after being a seventh-round pick out of Texas in 2015.

“I feel like I’m very smart with my hand in the ground, split out in the backfield, fullback-type set,” Lynn said. “I think I’m a very versatile tight end. Being at TCU in their system, whatever they needed me to do, I’d do it.”

Outside of the pro day, Lynn also got in front of NFL and professional scouts at the Hula Bowl in Hawaii in late January. He met with several teams at that event, including the New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

For Lynn, the opportunity to pursue a professional career is something he dreamed of. He talked about his childhood and how difficult the circumstances were to simply make it out.

“I was never supposed to make it this far,” Lynn said. “I didn’t start playing football until high school. I don’t think I bought into football until like 2017 when I started to really like this. TCU was winning then. Before then it was just whatever it took to get out of my situation, to get out of poverty. Then I started focusing on football, training hard. See how good I could get.

“I still have so much potential to grow. I haven’t reached my peak yet. I don’t even know how good I can be at football yet.”

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.