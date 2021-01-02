TCU junior safety Trevon Moehrig declares for the NFL Draft

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig (7) will become an early entrant in the 2021 NFL Draft. Bob Booth

Trevon Moehrig is headed to the NFL.

TCU’s standout junior safety announced his intentions to turn professional on his social media Saturday afternoon. Moehrig had one season left of eligibility (and possibly two seasons with the NCAA freezing eligibility this fall).

Moehrig thanked God, his family, his TCU teammates and coaches in a post announcing his decision.

He ended it, writing: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of playing in the NFL and taking care of the ones I love most. After much prayer, thought and talking with family, I’ve decided that it is best for me to forgo my senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I will cherish all the memories I’ve made at TCU and I will always be a Frog. Thank you for the support over the past three years.”

Moehrig joins fellow safety Ar’Darius Washington as TCU’s early entrants into the draft.

Moehrig, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, is viewed as possibly the best safety in the 2021 class. That, however, doesn’t mean he’ll land in the first round. No safeties were taken in the first round of the 2020 draft.

Moehrig has showcased his skills as a free safety that will appeal to a number of teams at the next level. He started all 10 games this season, finishing with the third-most tackles (47) on the team. He had two interceptions and nine pass breakups, earning All-Big 12 first-team honors for the second consecutive season.

Moehrig was also named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to the nation’s top defensive back. Along with that, he’s received All-America honors from multiple outlets, including the Sporting News, Associated Press and ESPN.

One of Moehrig’s interceptions this season sealed TCU’s upset victory over Oklahoma State.

Moehrig had an even more memorable 2019 season as he was the highest-graded safety in the country by Pro Football Focus. Moehrig allowed just two of 17 contested targets to be caught in 2019, per PFF, and finished with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups.

Moehrig has been a part of nine takeaways (six interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery) over the last two seasons, which is tied for second nationally.

Moehrig joined TCU as a four-star prospect out of Spring Branch Smithson Valley High School.

As far as TCU going forward, the free safety depth includes redshirt freshmen Deshawn McCuin and Donovann Collins. McCuin played in nine games with six tackles this season, while Collins is listed as third-string free safety.

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.