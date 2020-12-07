TCU football has won four of its last five games by using this simple formula

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig ends up intercepting a pass in the end zone against Oklahoma State and tight end Jelani Woods (89) during Saturday’s game in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs won 29-22. Bob Booth

TCU could have easily folded.

The Horned Frogs were off to a 1-3 start. A number of players opted out or headed to the NCAA transfer portal amid COVID protocols. Other players were lost to season-ending injuries, including starters such as guard Wes Harris, defensive tackle Corey Bethley and cornerback Noah Daniels.

Instead of sulking in their own sorrow, though, TCU football has authored a turnaround to the 2020 season. The Horned Frogs have won four of their last five games, going over the .500 mark with a 29-22 victory over No. 19 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

What’s behind the success? Simply making the game fun again. After all, whichever players are left by this point, there’s little doubt that they love the game.

“It’s so fun. Even practice we’re out there having a good time,” junior safety Trevon Moehrig said. “At the beginning of the year, we didn’t do as much. Now we can go out there every day and have fun on Saturdays. Having a real good time making plays and getting happy. We’re just one big family. We’ve got to keep that going.”

TCU (5-4) will look to keep that momentum going the rest of the season. TCU takes on Louisiana Tech next Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium, and then is in line for a bowl berth.

For TCU coach Gary Patterson, it’s been rewarding to see his players bond and come together during a season that could’ve fallen off the rails.

“Sometimes you add by subtraction,” Patterson said. “I think some of our younger players are having to play and they’re playing for each other on both sides of the ball.”

Patterson then mentioned the performance by TCU’s offensive line against Oklahoma State. This is a unit that has been dealt a number of blows. Harris, Austin Myers and Andrew Coker were opening-day starters unavailable on Saturday.

In fact, TCU has not had one player along the offensive line start every game at the same position. Coker started the first eight games at right tackle before missing Saturday’s game.

That forced TCU to move Steve Avila to right tackle as Avila has now started at center, guard and tackle. It was the seventh different lineup TCU has used through nine games.

All things considered, TCU held its own. OSU had only two sacks after going into the game averaging 3.12 a game. And TCU’s rushing attack reached the 200-yard mark once again.

“To tell you Oklahoma State only had a couple of sacks today and we lost Andrew Coker,” Patterson said, shaking his head. “Steve just came back and had to play tackle. It has just been an amazing last six weeks. Let me just say that to you.”

Patterson is referring to the number of changes and adjustments the team has been forced to make, whether it’s injury-related or COVID-related.

But it’s worked itself out.

The defense had a standout performance against the Cowboys. OSU’s defense forced five takeaways, including a 42-yard fumble return for a TD. But on the four offensive drives by OSU following a turnover, it scored only three points. The Cowboys had a field goal, along with two punts and a turnover on downs.

As Moehrig said, “When we went out there when a turnover happened we would just come out with the mentality of, ‘All right, we’ll just stop them. No big deal. That’s what we do.

“This is TCU football. This is TCU defense. We just trusted our defense, trusted the coaching and what we did in practice and played some really good defense tonight.”

Over the past five games, TCU has allowed 20.6 points a game. You might as well credit that to having some fun of late.

“These guys played a lot of football last year and this year and they trust each other,” Patterson said. “They’ve been having a great time. When you get your guys to where they like to play with each other and have a good time, good things happen. They’ve been having a good time the last four or five weeks. At the end of the day, you’ve got to score one more. You’ve got to hold them to one less. You’ve got to be satisfied.

“Did you do what you said you wanted to do?”