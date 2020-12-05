TCU football overcomes five turnovers to knock off No. 19 Oklahoma State

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) takes the ball in for their only score in the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 05, 2020. The OSU Cowboys led 13-7 at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

TCU football fell into an early deficit. The Frogs turned it over five times. They gave up a long touchdown. That isn’t a winning formula for most unranked teams to knock off a ranked team.

But TCU found a way to overcome those mistakes in a 29-22 victory over No. 19 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU (5-4, 5-4 Big 12) has a winning record for the first time this season. Oklahoma State (6-3, 5-3 Big 12) fell out of Big 12 championship contention.

Frogs quarterback Max Duggan showcased his legs and arm throughout the day. He had two rushing TDs, including a 42-yard run early in the third quarter. After that long TD run, Duggan completed the longest pass of his career, a 71-yard TD to Derius Davis to give TCU the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.

Oklahoma State had a chance to tie it multiple times with less than five minutes left, but TCU’s defense always made a stand. The Cowboys had a first-and-goal from the 7 but that drive ended with an interception by Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig with 4 minutes, 14 seconds left.

OSU QB Spencer Sanders tried to find tight end Jelani Woods over the middle of the end zone, but the ball bounced off his hands and into Moehrig’s in the back of the end zone.

TCU, though, gave it right back to Oklahoma State. Duggan fumbled it away three plays later as the Cowboys took over on the TCU 26. It was the fifth giveaway by TCU on the day, including the third fumble forced by OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

But TCU’s defense made a stand and got the ball back on downs.

Oklahoma State had a final chance, but Sanders’ heave at the buzzer fell incomplete.

Duggan finished 12 of 26 passing for 265 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also had 104 yards rushing with two TDs on 19 carries.

The Frogs had two 100-yard receivers in Davis (six catches for 139 yards) and true freshman Quentin Johnston (three catches for 114 yards).

TCU got off to a slow start in the opening half.

Freshman running back Zach Evans fumbled on the opening drive, which turned into a 42-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Oklahoma State defensive end Brock Martin.

Officials reviewed the play as it appeared Evans may have been down before the ball came loose, but the ruling on the field stood.

The Cowboys extended their lead to 13-0 with a 57-yard TD drive later in the first quarter, capped with a 1-yard scoring run by Dezmon Jackson. OSU missed the point-after attempt.

TCU’s offense, meanwhile, didn’t get anything going early on. Along with the fumble on their opening drive, the Frogs’ next five possessions were four punts, including three three-and-outs, and a missed field goal.

And, just when the Frogs showed life with a 58-yard completion from Duggan to Johnston to get into OSU territory, Duggan threw an interception on a pass intended for Pro Wells.

But TCU eventually got on the scoreboard, putting together a 47-yard TD drive when it took over with 1 minute, 15 seconds left in the half. Duggan scored on a 1-yard run to make it a 13-7 game with 42 seconds left.

OSU added a late field goal to take a 16-7 lead into the locker rooms.

But TCU overcame that, and much more, in the second half.

TCU is scheduled to face Louisiana Tech next Saturday in a nonconference matchup. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.