TCU football has a 10th regular-season game in the works

The TCU football team has a verbal agreement to play a 10th regular-season, a source told the Star-Telegram on Tuesday morning.

The opponent and date will be announced when formal paperwork is filed. The announcement could come as early as today. The game would be played at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The likely dates would be Dec. 12 or Dec. 16-18.

TCU (4-4) has been actively searching for a 10th regular-season game since its scheduled opener against SMU was postponed in September.

SMU is a possibility to play the game. Others include Louisiana Tech, which had a nonconference game against Baylor canceled. A couple Southland Conference schools could make sense, too, in Stephen F. Austin and Central Arkansas.

A school such as North Texas may be an option, although it has a game scheduled at UTEP on Dec. 12.

TCU (4-4) closes its Big 12 schedule against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.