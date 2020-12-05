Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace flashes with long TD in return home

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace as not able to get a handle on the pass defended by TCU corner back Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 05, 2020. Special to the Star-Telegram

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace had a relatively quiet day going in his return to Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth South Hills product had been held in check by TCU’s secondary. He had six catches for 37 yards through almost three quarters.

But, as Wallace is prone to do, he then exploded for a 55-yard touchdown with 7 seconds left in the third quarter. Wallace got by TCU cornerback C.J. Ceasar for the score, hauling in Spencer Sanders’ pass around the 7-yard line and finding the end zone from there.

That score gave Oklahoma State a 22-21 lead, although TCU rallied for a 29-22 victory on Saturday afternoon at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

The TD was the final play made by Wallace, who reportedly had his day cut short by a knee injury. Wallace finished with seven catches for 92 yards and one TD on 11 targets.

“He’s a good player,” TCU coach Gary Patterson said afterward.

In the first half, Wallace had four catches for 28 yards on seven targets. His biggest may have been a 15-yard reception on the first play of the final drive of the second half.

That was part of a field-goal drive for the Cowboys as they took a 16-7 lead into the locker rooms.

Wallace was held in check before that. TCU cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson broke up a pass intended for Wallace on a third-and-13 play in the second quarter. OSU then missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt.

Tomlinson was also on defense on a deep ball intended for Wallace from OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders in the first quarter that fell incomplete.

“We knew coming in he would be one of the big targets, so we just tried to keep eyes on him the whole game and make sure we knew where he was,” TCU safety Trevon Moehrig said. “If we saw something out of the ordinary, we’d let coach know so he can make a check just to protect that side of the field because we knew how good of a receiver he is.”

In Wallace’s other trip to Fort Worth in 2018, he finished with four catches for 64 yards.