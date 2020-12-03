Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth switches to Pac-12 vs. SEC matchup for this year’s game

In this file photo, Army takes the field for the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22, 2018 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. The Armed Forces Bowl announced Thursday that it would host schools from the SEC and Pac-12 for this year’s game, set for Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. Bob Booth

TCU won’t be playing a bowl game in its home stadium this year.

Neither will any other Big 12 team.

Instead, the Armed Forces Bowl announced that it would host schools from the SEC and Pac-12 this year. The game is set for 11 a.m. on Dec. 31 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Pac-12 issued a statement on the news, saying in part: “In this challenging pandemic environment, we remain committed to finding opportunities for our football student-athletes to compete on national stages against great competition, and we are very pleased to have been able to arrange this matchup with the SEC for this year.”

The bowl is usually affiliated with a Big 12 school (if enough reach eligibility) and the American Athletic Conference.

Last year, the Big 12 didn’t have enough qualifying teams for the Armed Forces Bowl. Tulane and Southern Miss were the participants with Tulane winning, 30-13.