TCU DT Corey Bethley may not return this season. How will the Frogs fill his void?

TCU football sustained another significant injury loss.

Senior defensive tackle Corey Bethley didn’t start Saturday’s game at Baylor, and coach Gary Patterson revealed afterward that Bethley is likely done for the season.

“I don’t know if he will be back,” Patterson said.

It’s unclear whether Bethley would return for the 2021 season. With the NCAA freezing eligibility this year, he would have the option to return to the Frogs next season.

Bethley was the team’s active leader in starts with 29. He has six tackles, including two for a loss and one sack, for the Frogs this season.

Bethley also recovered the fumble in the final minutes to secure TCU’s victory over Texas earlier this season.

With Bethley sidelined, TCU’s starting defensive tackles were Terrell Cooper and George Ellis.

The D-line played well against Baylor most of the day. At one point in the second half, the Bears had minus-22 yards rushing.

TCU finished with 11 tackles for loss, including five sacks. Cooper, Khari Coleman and Earl Barrquet were among the D-linemen with sacks.

“It was really just our whole defense. We just ran to the ball,” Cooper said. “The secondary did a good job in coverage letting us get sacks.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“I kind of had to step us this week, be a leader, when one of our guys went down. I have to take on more of a leadership role.”

That leadership role is expected to continue the rest of the season.