Officials cancel Texas Bowl after COVID outbreak within TCU program

TCU coach Gary Patterson on the sidelines as his team went on to a 59-23 victory over the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU football won’t be going bowling after all.

The Texas Bowl was canceled on Tuesday afternoon after TCU saw a COVID-19 spike among its program.

TCU had been scheduled to face Arkansas on New Year’s Eve in Houston.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a post that the team would have fallen below the standards set forth by the Big 12 this season.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will be refunded, the said bowl game officials.