TCU’s Wallow accepts invite to the Senior Bowl. How he stacks up in 2021 NFL Draft

TCU linebacker Garret Wallow (30) has 90 tackles so far this season. Bob Booth

TCU football’s streak of sending players to the Senior Bowl will extend a seventh year.

Senior linebacker Garret Wallow accepted an invitation to the 2021 all-star event in Mobile, Alabama on Monday night. That means TCU will have sent at least one player to the game every year since 2015.

Tayo Fabuluje and Kevin White went in 2015; Aaron Green in 2016; Josh Carraway in 2017; Joseph Noteboom in 2018; Ben Banogu and L.J. Collier in 2019; Darius Anderson and Jeff Gladney in 2020; and now Wallow in 2021.

TCU coach Gary Patterson tweeted on Monday night, “Congrats to Garret Wallow on his Invite to the Senior Bowl! Well deserved!”

The Senior Bowl is known as a prestigious event where players have an opportunity to boost their draft stock. Collier, for instance, used a strong Senior Bowl showing and pre-draft process to become a first-round pick in 2019.

Wallow, who is listed at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, is viewed as a possible top-100 pick for the 2021 draft and will have a chance to solidify that in the coming months.

Wallow had another solid season, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors with 90 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks, during the regular season. He also has five QB hits and three forced fumbles.

Wallow has 295 tackles in his career and should reach the 300-tackle mark in TCU’s upcoming game against Arkansas in the Texas Bowl on Thursday night.

Wallow, who is expected to make his 30th career start on Thursday, has recorded double-digit tackles in six of the last eight games for the Frogs. He had a season-high 13 tackles against Louisiana Tech in the regular-season finale.

The 2021 Senior Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30 in Mobile. The important days, though, are the practices the week leading into the game. That’s where NFL scouts and evaluators dissect how a player performs in one-on-one and team drills.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.