TCU’s Pro Wells is an intriguing NFL prospect. Did he boost his stock on pro day?

TCU tight end Pro Wells runs through drills at the school’s 2021 pro day. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU tight end Pro Wells didn’t start playing football until his senior year in high school. Basketball was his first love and he remains an avid fan of the sport.

But football is where his focus is now and he’ll have an opportunity to turn it into a career. Wells feels he had a successful pro day on Friday, and is eager to see how it impacts his draft stock in the coming weeks.

“I wish I could’ve done better on some certain things, but I felt overall I did pretty good,” Wells said. “It’s a great feeling. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I maximized it. I’m happy to be here. I’m blessed to be in this position that I am and overall I feel like I did good.”

Wells is listed at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds and possesses intriguing traits for a league that is trending toward more hybrid tight ends. Wells fits that bill as he lined up in the slot multiple times for the Frogs and took advantage of his limited targets.

Wells finished last season with 13 catches for 195 yards and three touchdowns. He had five TD receptions in 2019.

“There’s always more to improve and be done,” Wells said. “I feel like I showcased that I have a lot of skill, that I can stretch the field, that I’m a great red-zone threat. Going to the next level, I feel like there’s a lot for me to learn. I’m ready to come in and learn it and maximize the opportunity.”

Wells acknowledged he is still a raw prospect by most regards, given his basketball background. The basketball background helps in certain aspects such as knowing how to box out a defender in a jump-ball situation. However, there is still room to grow when it comes to fundamentals and techniques ranging from blocking to route running.

“My whole game is raw,” Wells said. “There’s a lot that I’ve got to learn. I’ve been working on raw talent and it’s got me to this point. Now I need to fine-tune my technique and just be open ears and come in and learn everything that I need to.”

That should sit well with scouts and executives when evaluating Wells.

As NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler said, “Wells wasn’t the focal point of the TCU offense, but when he was targeted, he made something happen. The positional drills during his workout will be important for his evaluation because teams want to see better details as a route-runner.

“Wells has intriguing traits that could earn him a spot on Day 3 [Rounds 4-7] of the draft.”

Outside of showcasing his physical abilities during drills and tests on pro day, Wells also had the chance to meet with NFL teams. The interview process for players is sometimes just as, if not more, important than the on-field work.

Teams have to feel comfortable with players as draft picks are significant investments for organizations.

“It’s very important because you have to let them know you as a person cause they don’t know you from a can of paint,” Wells said. “You have to sell yourself and be very transparent with what you say and the things that you do in your interviews.”

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.