Garret Wallow missed the Senior Bowl due to COVID. He made up for it at TCU’s pro day.

TCU linebacker Garret Wallow runs the 40-yard dash at the school’s 2021 pro day. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU linebacker Garret Wallow’s pre-draft process had a significant setback when he pulled out of the Senior Bowl after testing positive for COVID-19 in late January. He made up for that during his pro day on Friday.

Wallow was arguably TCU’s biggest winner during the day, testing well and showcasing his athleticism in front of almost 60 NFL executives and scouts. Among those in attendance included Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

“I definitely think I helped myself today,” Wallow said afterward. “Especially doing both linebacker and safety drills. Definitely gave them another aspect of fluidity. Definitely bummed about not being able to do the Senior Bowl, but this is why I used today to give it my all.”

Wallow reportedly ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash with a 1.64-second 10-yard split and 2.68-second 20-yard split. He clocked a 4.12-second 20-yard shuttle and a 6.87-second 3-cone. As far as jumps, his vertical was 32.5 inches and his broad jump was 10 feet, 2 inches. He had 22 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

As Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy posted on Twitter, “Garret Wallow didn’t get a chance to participate at Senior Bowl but getting word from NFL scouts that he looked good at @TCUFootball morning pro-day. Wallow has the short burst to be one of best blitzers in ‘21 draft and his run & hit style will make him immediate factor on ST [special teams].”

Wallow is viewed as a potential top-100 pick in this year’s draft.

Wallow, who measured in at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, is coming off another standout season in 2020. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors with 90 tackles, including nine tackles for loss and three sacks. He also had five QB hits and three forced fumbles.

Wallow finished with 295 tackles in his career, the fourth most among defenders in the Gary Patterson era. Wallow made 29 career starts and recorded double-digit tackles in six of his final eight games.

Asked how he views himself at the next level, Wallow said: “I definitely see myself as an outside linebacker. A guy that can cover and fill gaps. I’m definitely an aggressive and physical player. But wherever a team needs me and sees me as the biggest fit, I’m willing to play that position. I definitely do see myself playing linebacker. I feel comfortable at linebacker. My instincts are really good at linebacker. That’s definitely where I see myself going forward.”

Wallow reflected back on his college career, retelling his transition from safety to linebacker. He also raved about playing under Patterson and the knowledge he gained from one of college football’s top defensive minds.

“It was definitely huge, especially when I have to explain my defense. He prepared me to know everybody’s job and know exactly what they have to do in certain route combinations and certain plays,” Wallow said. “He prepared me to the best of my ability. My football IQ has grown since I’ve been around him, and I’m definitely thankful.”

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.