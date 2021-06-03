Former TCU baseball stars part of limited edition bobblehead series

Special to the Star-Telegram

Just in time for another postseason run, three former TCU baseball stars are part of a limited-edition series of bobbleheads from FOCO.

The TCU Baseball Alumni Bobblehead Series features Matt Carpenter, Jake Arrieta and Alex Young, all active major league players. Each are available for preorder at $50 each. The Horned Frogs bobbleheads will be limited to 144 each. They’re available at the FOCO website.

Arrieta, who played with TCU from 2005-07, was featured in a TCU bobblehead in 2018. Matt Carpenter was at TCU from 2005-09, and Young played for the Frogs from 2013-15.