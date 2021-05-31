Fort Worth Regional set for NCAA baseball tournament. Here’s who TCU will face

TCU baseball was selected as the No. 6 national seed on Monday for the upcoming NCAA baseball tournament. TCU Athletics

TCU baseball knows its first steps in a possible path to the College World Series.

The NCAA revealed the baseball bracket on Monday with TCU being chosen as the No. 6 national seed and hosting a regional. The Frogs will face the region’s 4-seed McNeese State on Friday night at Lupton Stadium. First-pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the game being broadcast on ESPN3.

Friday will be the first meeting between TCU (40-17) and McNeese State (32-28), which earned an automatic berth into the tournament by winning the Southland Conference tournament.

TCU won the Big 12 tournament and also shared the regular-season title with Texas.

The other game in the Fort Worth Regional features No. 3 Dallas Baptist (37-15) and No. 2 Oregon State (34-22) on Friday afternoon. First-pitch of that game is set for 1 p.m. on ESPN3. The tournament is scheduled to begin Friday and run through Monday with a minimum of six games being played, possibly seven.

Regional tournaments

The winner of the Fort Worth Regional will advance to face the winner of the Columbia (South Carolina) Regional in the Super Regionals. The four teams in the Columbia Regional are South Carolina, Old Dominion, Virginia and Jacksonville. If it reaches the Super Regionals, TCU would host that three-game series.

This is the Frogs’ 17th overall trip to the regionals and 15th under coach Jim Schlossnagle. TCU is one of 12 teams nationally to play in 15 of the last 17 regionals, and is one of five schools to host a regional in eight of the last 12 years.

The Big 12 had four teams selected to the tournament. Along with TCU, Texas and Texas Tech were also selected as regional hosts and were national seeds. Texas is the No. 2 national seed, while Tech is the No. 8. This is the first time in conference history to have three of the top-eight national seeds.

Oklahoma State is the No. 2-seed in the Tucson (Arizona) Regional.

The Big 12 could have a fifth team play in the tournament as Baylor was listed by the selection committee as the first team out of the championship. Within 24 hours of the announcement of the bracket, if a team selected to the championship is unable to participate in the regionals, the Bears would be selected as a replacement.

Regional tickets

TCU announced tickets for the regional will initially be sold as all-session reserved and general admission packages only. This includes tickets to each game with a maximum of seven possible games.

As of now, tickets are only available to TCU baseball season-ticket holders and must be purchased by 5 p.m. Tuesday. All-session reserved prices are $75 each and $60 each for GA. If all-session packages remain, they will be available to the general public Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. through the athletics’ department website GoFrogs.com or by calling 817-257-3764.

If available, single-game tickets will be sold for $30 reserved and $20 GA at 10:30 a.m. each game day.