TCU baseball drops first game to K-State in Big 12 semis; teams meet again later today

TCU baseball fell to K-State in the first game of what is now a double-header on Saturday in the Big 12 tournament. TCU Athletics

TCU baseball didn’t punch its ticket on its first chance for a spot in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday morning in Oklahoma City. Kansas State prevailed with a 5-2 victory in a semifinal matchup.

The good news for the Frogs is they’ll have another opportunity to reach the championship this afternoon in an elimination game against the Wildcats. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m., but that will likely be delayed. The teams won’t play until 30 minutes after the Oklahoma State-Texas game that was scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. but won’t start until at least 12:50 p.m.

It’s unclear who TCU might start for the afternoon game. Charles King started the first game Saturday, allowing five runs (one earned) on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings.

K-State scored four of those runs in the first inning to take a 4-0 lead. TCU answered in the bottom half of the first by scoring two runs to cut the deficit in half, but the offense was shut down by K-State the next eight innings.

TCU and K-State will be meeting for the sixth time in the last 10 days this afternoon. The teams faced each other in a three-game series at Kansas State to end the regular season May 20-22 as K-State won that series 2-1. The teams have split the first two matchups in the Big 12 tournament.

One could argue that K-State has more at stake than TCU in the Big 12 tournament. The Wildcats must win it all in order to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament, while TCU has virtually secured hosting at least a regional matchup next weekend. However, TCU would like to lock in one of the eight national seeds that would allow it to host a super regional if it gets that far.