Kickoff times set for TCU football’s first two games; Frogs to play on Black Friday

A few kickoff times have been set for the 2021 TCU football season. Bob Booth

The TCU football team has a kickoff time for its season opener against Duquesne. The teams will kick off at 7 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The opener will be televised on Big 12 Now, the league’s streaming service available on ESPN+.

When TCU hosts Cal the following week on Sept. 11, kickoff has been set for 2:30 p.m. That game will air on ESPNU.

Additionally, TCU and Iowa State have been selected to play on Black Friday Nov. 26. The Frogs are at Iowa State this season and that kickoff is set for either 3 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on FOX or FS1.

The Big 12, along with its TV partners FOX and ESPN, announced early kickoff times and other key dates for the football season on Thursday.

TCU is coming off a 6-4 season in which it won five of the final six games. The Frogs return 18 starters in 2021, including 10 offensive and eight defensive.

Armed Forces Bowl date

In other news, ESPN announced a number of bowl dates for the upcoming season. Fort Worth’s Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium will be played on Dec. 22 on ESPN. A kickoff time is to be announced.